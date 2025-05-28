Mike Outlaw Undergoes Surgery To Fix Torn Quadricep Tendon

Independent star Mike Outlaw has announced that he underwent surgery to fix a torn quadricep tendon. Outlaw posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to note that he suffered the injury at Glory Pro Wrestling’s show on Sunday and thanked people for their support.

Outlaw wrote:

“Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has reached out to check on me the last few days. For those who don’t know, this past Sunday I tore my right quadricep tendon. I just got out of surgery like an hour or so ago. Last year I tore my left quad tendon, so with this I already know what to do and what to expect. If you have any questions or comments feel free to hmu, I don’t mind talking about it.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Outlaw for a quick and full recovery.