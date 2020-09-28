Mike Rotunda On Bray Wyatt’s Involvement In His Character’s Creative Direction, Playing It Out of the Box

Mike Rotunda spoke about his son Windham — better known as Bray Wyatt — and his unique WWE persona in a new interview with the Two-Man Power Triple of Wrestling. Rotunda was asked about Wyatt’s influence on his character and how involved Bray has been in the character’s creative. Rotunda, who was recently released form his WWE producer contract after being furloughed in April, discussed his son’s creative talents and how he’s played both the original Wyatt and the newer, Fiend-affected version, “out of the box.” Highlights are below:

On Bray Wyatt’s influence on the direction of his character: “Yeah, I think Bray came up with a lot of it. I’m sure Creative helped in it. I don’t know per se — I kind of let them do their own deals, you know. But like I said, I think Windham is very creative and had a lot of different ideas for that character … I think he came up with quite a bit of it, but I’m sure he had help from WWE Creative as well.”

On the character’s uniqueness: “Yeah, I thought the Bray Wyatt character was out of the box. Because I hadn’t seen anything like that, and he pulled it off so well, you know? Man, I didn’t even know he was gonna start doing The Fiend stuff. And all of a sudden, I was like a new fan watching it myself, because I wasn’t aware that he was — even though you work for the same company there, you could go a month without being on the same show because we were running so many shows [in] different directions. And I’m sure he did have quite a bit of input in it, because the fact of the matter is when you do have your own input, you’re gonna be more comfortable with thinking in that direction. And I’m sure Creative gave him some direction as well, too. But I think he came up with quite a bit of that with his own creative.”

