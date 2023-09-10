– Former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda shared a message on social media today, thanking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for the kindness and condolences shown to his family over the last two weeks following the recent loss of Rotunda’s son, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt (nee Windham Rotunda). Rotunda wrote the following message:

“Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries. Love you, ohana. ❤️”

— Mika Rotunda (@MikaRotunda) September 10, 2023