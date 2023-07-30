Mike Rotunda Shoots Down Notion Of Potential WWE Return

Don’t count on Mike “IRS” Rotunda to be returning to WWE TV. Rotunnda recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, and he was aksed about the notion of a return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible WWE return: “Not in this lifetime. I’m pretty much burned out. 40 years is enough. Between wrestling…23 wrestling and 13 producing. It just felt like 40 years.”

On how he’s doing physically: “I had my left hip replaced and I really need to get my right hip and right knee replaced. You get beat up.”