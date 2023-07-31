wrestling / News
Mike Rotunda Says He Tried To Warn His Sons About Wrestling
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Mike Rotunda says he warned his sons, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, about getting into the wrestling business.
He said: “They toyed with the idea, and I warned them. They both wanted to try it so they did. Of course, kids never listen to what you tell them.”
