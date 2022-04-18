Mike Rotunda Shares Update On In-Ring Futures Of Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas

Mike Rotunda has given an update on the wrestling futures of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas. Appearing on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Rotunda discussed his sons in the wrestling industry (h/t Wrestling Inc).

On the wrestling futures of his sons: “They’re definitely not maybe done, Rotunda said. “I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

On whether or not he supported his sons following in his footsteps: “I didn’t push them to get into it,” Rotunda clarified. “And I told them, I said, it’s a hard business, you know, you’re gonna have to go through a lot of sh*t. And of course, I think it’s a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re gonna try to go do it. You know? And they did and they were both successful.”

On WWE not giving Bo Dallas a fair shake: “Vince, I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance because Taylor is a hard worker,” Rotunda said of Dallas. “He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of them both.”