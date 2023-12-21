Mike Santana Says 2024 Will Be the Best Year Of His Career

AEW star Mike Santana has set a goal to make 2024 his best year yet. Santana posted to Twitter to announce that he is ready to take bookings for the coming year, writing:

“Spent the last 4 months back in wrestling, warming myself up against some of the best in the game. Now it’s time to officially start this journey and make this the best year of my career. The work begins. Available WORLDWIDE.

[email protected]”

Santana last competed for AEW in late October on Rampage. His most recent match was on December 1st for House of Glory, where he beat Matt Cardona for the HOG Heavyweight Championship.