Mike Santana Added To World Title Match At TNA Slammiversary

Mike Santana has his spot in the TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary. TNA announced on Monday night that Santana, who has been lobbying to be added to the World Title match at the PPV, will get his wish by order of Santino Marella and will compete against Joe Hendry and Trick Williams for the title held by the latter.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on July 20th and airs on PPV, is:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Leon Slater

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. Fir$t Class