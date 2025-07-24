wrestling / News
Mike Santana Says He and AJ Francis Share a Similar Drive, Both Have Something to Prove
July 24, 2025
In a recent interview with Fightful, Mike Santana shared how he and his TNA rival AJ Francis are alike, noting that both men have something to prove. He also praised Francis for his work ethic.
He said: “That’s a recipe for greatness. AJ is like myself. We use that to fuel the fire. Like me, even now, being where I’m at, I feel like I wake up every day with something to prove. That’s just my nature and that’s who I am. So I think he’s in a similar mindset of like, ‘I got something to prove,’ and we definitely went out there and he proved it. It was definitely a good one. It definitely a good one.“
