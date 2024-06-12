Mike Santana on How Bret Hart Inspired His Career

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed being inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart for his career, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mike Santana on Bret Hart being the wrestler who inspired him: “So, growing up, I was never really into the comic book characters like [Hulk] Hogan and [The Ultimate] Warrior and all these over the top characters. My [guy was] Bret Hart and one of the main reasons is [because] Bret [Hart] was who he was, right.”

On bringing a personal element to his promos and interviews: “That was the start of that, but also, I’ve always said that if I didn’t get into wrestling, I wanted to have a job where I was able to help people with my story and help I guess shed light on things and help try to give inspiration to a lot of kids that come from where I come from, and I realized later on that wrestling was my way of doing that.”