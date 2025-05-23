Mike Santana Considers Briscoes The Greatest Tag Team Of All Time

Mike Santana says that he puts The Briscoes at the top of the list of all-time great tag teams. Santana appeared on the Johnny Pro Show and during the conversation, the Briscoes came up and Santana took the opportunity to praise them.

“To me, no bulls**t, The Briscoe Brothers are the greatest tag team of all time,” Santana said (per Fightful). “I don’t care what anybody says. I’ll put them against anybody. No one in this industry that will go against The Briscoe Brothers. That’s how I feel about them. Just their chemistry. Their consistency and how long they’ve been doing it at such a high level. If you look at their matches from the beginning to a few years ago, they didn’t lose a step. They kept — I always say, ‘One speed, bro.’ Those guys are the definition and epitome of one speed.”

He continued, “You see your name across from The Briscoe Brothers, you better lace them up tight and you coming to work, and that was one thing that always stood out to me and just, those dudes, they went everywhere, wrestled everybody. Gained massive respect from the entire industry as you saw, you know, when Jay — R.I.P. bro. When he passed away, it shook the industry because they were just so loved and well-known and respected…”

Santana is set to face AJ Francis at TNA Under Siege tonight.