Mike Santana Comments On His Loss at TNA Slammiversary, Thanks Fans For Support

As previously reported, Trick Williams retained the TNA World title at Slammiversary, defeating Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. In a post on social media, Santana reflected on the match and losing his chance to become the champion.

He wrote: “It’s been a long 3 days. I needed the time to myself to rest, recover, and reflect. But before getting into how I’ve been feeling. I want to show some gratitude. First and foremost, I want to thank God and My family. Looking back on the last few years of my life. Both have played such an integral roll in getting me to where I am today. God for continuing to guide and watch over me. And my family for their endless support and encouragement. Like most of us who do this at a top level, we sacrifice a lot. But they’ve stood there with open arms every time I’ve made my way back. To the entire team at @ThisIsTNA. From the locker room to everyone behind the cameras. Last Sunday was a celebration for all the endless hard work we’ve put in to make this happen. The front office, the camera/production crew, the men and women in the ring, and every dept that puts in work. I want to personally THANK YOU. And to the fans. Without all of you, none of this happens. You all continue to support and make your voices heard loud and clear. And we do our very best to give you something worth paying your hard earned money. Aside from the support you have given TNA. I want to THANK YOU for taking the ride on this journey with me. I was in the main event last Sunday, not just because of the hard work I’ve put in but because YOU all wanted me there. And that’s something I’ll forever cherish. Now to how I’m feeling….I lost…in front of my family, friends, city, and culture. I felt the air drained right out of the room when the 3 count happened and it wasn’t me with my hand raised. I was SO CLOSE and had it ripped right out of my hands. The disappointment from the fans in the arena and at home. The sadness that my family felt. And the tears that my daughter shed…all did something to me. IT MADE ME WANT IT EVEN MORE. They always say, it’s the journey that matters the most. And the ride that I’ve been on with all of you on my back, has been a special one. I WILL BE YOUR CHAMPION. I hope for the opportunity to speak to you all in the coming weeks on #TNAiMPACT, regarding my future. Tune in for a LIVE episode, tomorrow at 8PM.”