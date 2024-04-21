wrestling / News

Mike Santana Comments on TNA Return: ‘Papi Is Back!’

April 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Rebellion Mike Santana Image Credit: TNA

As noted, Mike Santana returned to TNA last night at TNA Rebellion, beating Steve Maclin in a singles bout. Earlier today, Santana commented on social media on his return at last night’s show.

Mike Santana wrote, “About last night…Trust yourself. Stick to your guns. Middle fingers to all the doubters. PAPI IS BACK! 👑🇵🇷 #TNAWrestling #TNARebellion #Trending #TheReturnOfTheRealest” You can view his comments below.

