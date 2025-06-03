– TNA wrestler Mike Santana has the challenge of his life scheduled for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT TV. He challenges TNA World Champion Trick Williams for the title later tonight. Ahead of tonight’s matchup, Santana shared the following message via social media:

“Today is the day. I have worked my entire life for these moments and I will prove that I am who I say I am. FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION. NEVER HAS BEEN. NEVER WILL BE. Tonight I fight for myself. I fight for TNA. I fight for my city and culture. But most of all, I fight for my little girl who will be watching her papi at home, live his dreams. And know that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. TONIGHT. WE FIGHT. #TNAWrestling #WWENXT #TheStandardOfTNA”

Tavion Heights recently made his WWE NXT in-ring debut on last week’s show, beating Tavion Heights.