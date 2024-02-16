wrestling / News
Various News: Mike Santana Celebrates A Year of Sobriety, Dijak Prefers T-Pain to T-Bar, Tay Melo Praises Jeff Hardy
– In a post on Twitter, Mike Santana announced that he has been sober for one year as of today.
1 YEAR SOBER. #ADayAtATime pic.twitter.com/6Hlg6WwlED
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) February 16, 2024
– Meanwhile, Dijak commented on a photo of T-Pain with Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Championship, noting that’s a better name for wrestling than T-Bar is.
T-Pain is a great name for a wrestler and T-Bar is a great name for a rapper how tf did we mess this up. https://t.co/4gyDC5W22W
— DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 16, 2024
– Elsewhere, Tay Melo posted a photo of Jeff Hardy, praising him as “one of the coolest wrestlers in the world.”
One of the coolest wrestlers in the whole world ( after dada of course )
Let’s go 👊 #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/CroDOShKYL
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) February 16, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Praises Michael Hayes For His Creativity, What Made The Freebirds Work
- Booker T On Letting WWE’s Plans With Cody Rhodes & The Rock Play Out, Rock’s Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal
- Jake Roberts Explains Why He Doesn’t View Shawn Michaels As An All-Time Great