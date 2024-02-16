wrestling / News

Various News: Mike Santana Celebrates A Year of Sobriety, Dijak Prefers T-Pain to T-Bar, Tay Melo Praises Jeff Hardy

February 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Mike Santana Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Mike Santana announced that he has been sober for one year as of today.

– Meanwhile, Dijak commented on a photo of T-Pain with Snoop Dogg’s Golden WWE Championship, noting that’s a better name for wrestling than T-Bar is.

– Elsewhere, Tay Melo posted a photo of Jeff Hardy, praising him as “one of the coolest wrestlers in the world.”

