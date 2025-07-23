Mike Santana Doesn’t Feel Like He Wasted His Time in AEW: ‘I Was Super Thankful For It’

Mike Santana is grateful for his run in AEW, noting that it was a big learning experience for him. Santana and Ortiz debuted at AEW All Out 2019 and Santana’s run went through early 2024, when he was granted his request to leave the company. Santana spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and was asked about his time with AEW, noting that he’s happy with it on the whole.

“I was super thankful for it,” Santana said. “Because I was asked before, ‘Do you feel like you wasted your time?’ Not at all, man, because I looked at that as a learning experience. A waste of time would be if I didn’t take anything from it. I took so much from it. I got to learn from so many people. I got to work with so many people. I don’t really look down much on my time there.”

He continued, “Of course, there was good days, there was bad days. But overall, I learned, and that knowledge is what I’ve been able to use also to get me to where I’m at. Everything paid off in the long run. At the end of the day, when it comes to the very first show and the very first main event, my name will always be there. I’m happy.”

Santana is now part of TNA and competed in the main event of this past weekend’s Slammiversary.