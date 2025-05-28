wrestling / News
Mike Santana Victorious In First Match On WWE NXT TV
May 27, 2025 | Posted by
TNA’s Mike Santana made his WWE NXT in-ring debut and picked up a win over a game Tavion Heights. Tuesday’s episode saw Santana and Heights battle in a back-and-forth match, which ended when Santana hit Spin the Block for the victory.
Santana pulled Heights to his feet after the match and hugged him in a show of respect.
Sheesh! 😳@Santana_Proud is showing out! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EwcB9nqr8M
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
Sheesh! 😳@Santana_Proud is showing out! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EwcB9nqr8M
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
🤝 🤝 🤝
After one hell of a match, @TavionHeights and @Santana_Proud show their respect to one another!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9sFAqBXxIq
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Rick Derringer, Musician for Hulk Hogan’s ‘Real American’ Theme & More, Passes Away at 77
- Mick Foley Discusses the Ability of MJF, the Program MJF Pitched to Him
- John Cena Names His Top Three Favorite Feuds of His Career
- MVP Recalls Vince McMahon Changing Finish To His Match During Final Moments Of Bout