wrestling / News

Mike Santana Victorious In First Match On WWE NXT TV

May 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mike Santana WWE NXT 5-27-25 Image Credit: WWE

TNA’s Mike Santana made his WWE NXT in-ring debut and picked up a win over a game Tavion Heights. Tuesday’s episode saw Santana and Heights battle in a back-and-forth match, which ended when Santana hit Spin the Block for the victory.

Santana pulled Heights to his feet after the match and hugged him in a show of respect.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mike Santana, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading