Mike Santana Reveals On How First WWE NXT Appearance Happened

Mike Santana recently spoke about his first WWE NXT appearance and how it all came together. Santana appeared on the show through TNA’s relationship with NXT, and he spoke about the appearance in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. You can see highlights below:

On making his WWE debut on the show: “It’s definitely a rewarding feeling for sure because it validates all the hard work and validates that first initial thought of like, ‘Yo, I could do this. People might not see it now, but they will.’ That’s the thing too, I was talking earlier with someone and I was like, ‘I made a plan for myself and I’ve been following that plan step for step and it’s been working.’

“Also, when putting this plan together, I didn’t put a timeline on it. I didn’t say, ‘Alright, by this year, I want to do this.’ I was like, I’m going to put this plan together, and however long it takes is how long it takes, and I’m going to do what I got to do, but I’m going to stick to my guns as much as possible and go forward with this plan. Also, I shared the plan with maybe four people and to have three of those people hit me up constantly and go, ‘It’s crazy how you’ve hit everything on that plan,’ it’s pretty cool. But going back to the WWE thing, it’s a good feeling to feel wanted, of course. Especially when coming from what I’ve come from and having done what I’ve done, it’s definitely a good feeling. Honestly, bro, I feel like I’m just getting started. There’s just so much more. I’m still young, thankfully, and I’m still healthy and I’m good to go.”

On when he found out about it: “So I was told maybe a couple days. It just happened so fast. It was like, ‘Hey, you got a couple days. This is what’s happening.’ But I didn’t know like the full-on plan. I just knew that I was going to Battleground and then it snowballed from there. I got that call. They told me what was up and I was like, ‘Let’s go, another day at work.’ That’s also how I looked at it. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to WWE and it’s a major deal, it’s my first time walking through those doors.’ Hell, I said it in my very first time in front of a WWE camera. It’s taken me 16 years to get to this point, but at the same time, I treated it like another day at work.”