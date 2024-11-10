Mike Santana on His Goal to Become a World Champion

– During a recent interview with Fightful Grapsody’s Phil Lindsey, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed his goals. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Mike Santana on his current goals: “Right now, I’m wrestling all over the independents. I’m wrestling in and representing TNA right now, TNA has been a big deal in my career. TNA was the first place that put me on the map, and they’ve done a lot for me in my career again, I’m glad to be back there, and there’s a crazy talented team, both behind the camera and in front of the camera, and right now we popping, man. Like every show is selling out. We’re traveling all over the country, and it feels good to be a part of it, man.”

On what’s next for him: “As far as what’s next for me, the whole world. I’m at a point in my career where I’m ready for it all, and I’ve been busting my ass on the indies and busting my ass in TNA and like I said, I’m going to be World Champion.”