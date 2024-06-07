wrestling / News
Mike Santana Is Happy To Be Back in TNA, Talks Company Keeping His Return Secret
Mike Santana is pleased to be back in TNA, and recently talked about the lengths TNA went to in order to make his return a surprise. Santana returned at TNA Rebellion, and he spoke about coming back in an interview with the Battleground Podcast. Some highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
On TNA keeping his return quiet: “They picked me up at the airport the night before and I had to, like, sneak everywhere and stay stuck in a hotel room for, like, hours. But, yeah, it was all exciting, and I’m still -– I think I’m still living off that high.”
On the backstage atmosphere in TNA: “There’s nothing like it. Everyone is tight-knit, everyone protects that locker room, everyone is on the same page, it’s a huge family there, and I’m thankful that I got to see that and it didn’t change since me being gone,” said Santana. “I knew that if I wanted to continue to grow and wanted to, you know, be able to bet on myself and the things that I knew I needed to do to enable to grow, TNA was the place for me.”