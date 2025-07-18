Mike Santana Hopes To Present His Daughter With TNA World Title At Slammiversary

Mike Santana is challenging for the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary, and he has a specific plan in mind if he wins. Santana will face Trick Williams and Joe Hendry in a match for Williams’ championship at the show and he spoke with the Battleground Podcast for a new interview in which he said he hopes to be able to present the title to his daughter.

“I just want to present that belt to my daughter, because she saved my life,” Santana said (per Fightful). “She is, ultimately, the reason why I’m here in front of this camera. She’s the reason why I’m going to main event UBS Arena.”

He continued, “So, that’s my main mindset right there is presenting that belt to her, because that belt belongs to her.”

Slammiversary takes place on Sunday night and airs live on PPV and TNA+.