Mike Santana Looks Forward To Working With Steve Maclin, Says Maclin Is ‘Locked In’

Mike Santana is looking forward to working with Steve Maclin in TNA, praising the former World Champion in a new interview. As reported, Santana is officially signed with TNA and Maclin announced today that he’s re-signed with the company. Santana talked about Maclin in his interview with Darren Paltrowitz on the Paltrocast and said he loves what Maclin does in the ring.

“I feel like, I got to work with Maclin, and he’s on another level,” Santana said (per Fightful). “That dude is totally locked in. I love his work. I got to watch a lot of his work before I came in. He’s locked in and definitely on another level. I love his mind for wrestling, I like that he puts his all into everything that he does. I’m the same type of way.”

He continued, “I look forward to working with him a lot more and seeing his growth. Even though he’s a former World Champion, I feel like he’s just getting started.”

Santana’s in-ring return for TNA takes place tonight on Impact.