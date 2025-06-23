wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana, Megan Bayne Set For Jeff Cannonball Benefit Show
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Joey Janela has announced Mike Santana, Masha Slamovich, and Megan Bayne for the Jeff Cannoball Benefit Show this fall. Janela posted to Twitter on Monday to announce the three stars for the benefit show to help Cannoball, who is battling ALS.
Announced for the show so far are MJF, Willow Nightingale, Mike Bailey, Joey Janela, Bayne, Slamovich, Santana, and Matt Tremont. The show takes place on September 14th.
https://x.com/JANELABABY/status/1936142848220709245
