Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana, Megan Bayne Set For Jeff Cannonball Benefit Show

June 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Masha Slamovich Cannonballfest - Masha Slamovich, Mike Santana, Megan Bayne Set For Jeff Cannonball Benefit Show Image Credit: Joey Janela

Joey Janela has announced Mike Santana, Masha Slamovich, and Megan Bayne for the Jeff Cannoball Benefit Show this fall. Janela posted to Twitter on Monday to announce the three stars for the benefit show to help Cannoball, who is battling ALS.

Announced for the show so far are MJF, Willow Nightingale, Mike Bailey, Joey Janela, Bayne, Slamovich, Santana, and Matt Tremont. The show takes place on September 14th.

