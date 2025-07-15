wrestling / News
Mike Santana Set For Media Appearances To Promote Slammiversary
Mike Santana is set to make media appearances to promote this weekend’s TNA Slammiversary. TNA announced that Santana, who will face Joe Hendry and Trick Williams for the latter’s TNA World Title at Sunday’s PPV, will be doing media interviews this week to promote the PPV.
The full announcement reads:
Mike Santana Talks Slammiversary, Set For July 20th At The UBS Arena In His Home State: New York
Multi-Time World Tag Team Champion Santana Aims For The TNA World Championship In A Three-Way Match At Slammiversary
The biggest, most important live event in TNA Wrestling history is Slammiversary, which will air live on pay-per-view on Sunday, July 20, from the UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League.
Mike Santana is in the Slammiversary main event: a three-way battle for the TNA World Championship, now held by NXT’s Trick Williams. Joe Hendry, meanwhile, is looking to reclaim the World Championship.
Santana is available for media interviews on Wednesday & Thursday, July 16-17, as TNA Wrestling builds toward Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20.
