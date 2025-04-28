wrestling / News
Mike Santana Picks Up Win Over Mustafa Ali In Falls Count Anywhere Match At TNA Rebellion
Mike Santana’s seemingly put his feud with Mustafa Ali to rest, defeating his rival in a Falls Count Anywhere match at TNA Rebellion. Santana had to take out Ali’s cabinet and ended up bloodied, but was able to get the win over Ali with a Spin The Block on Sunday’s PPV.
You can see highlights from the match below:
.@MustafaAli_X makes a grand entrance at #TNARebellion! @RealTSteelz @TheJasonHotch @TheJohnSkyler
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/bIsUohmO2r
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@MustafaAli_X just went HEAD FIRST into steel steps!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/67THJbOM3F
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE! @Santana_Proud Moonsaults @MustafaAli_X from the fans!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/ctrJdkpvFR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE! @Santana_Proud Moonsaults @MustafaAli_X from the fans!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/ctrJdkpvFR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
COAST TO COAST ON THE APRON! @MustafaAli_X @Santana_Proud
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/o5tuv53I9w
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916670189736780102
.@Santana_Proud just DESTROYED @RealTSteelz!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/iyu5UP7C6u
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916671981895696763
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Explains Why WWE Acquiring AAA Is a Positive Move, Says He Will Be Part of WWE’s Creative Team
- Bishop Dyer Says Gable Steveson Rubbed People Wrong in NXT
- Jeff Jarrett Explains His Issue With Travis Scott’s WrestleMania 41 Involvement
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments