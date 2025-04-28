Mike Santana Picks Up Win Over Mustafa Ali In Falls Count Anywhere Match At TNA Rebellion

Mike Santana’s seemingly put his feud with Mustafa Ali to rest, defeating his rival in a Falls Count Anywhere match at TNA Rebellion. Santana had to take out Ali’s cabinet and ended up bloodied, but was able to get the win over Ali with a Spin The Block on Sunday’s PPV.

You can see highlights from the match below:

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916670189736780102

https://twitter.com/ThisIsTNA/status/1916671981895696763