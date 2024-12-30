Mike Santana Weighs In On Potentially Going To WWE Down The Road

Mike Santana says that he’s enjoying his time in TNA, but that a WWE run would be “pretty cool.” Santana spoke with Tim Hann Rivera for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked about the potential of going to WWE, noting that he’s focusing on TNA but is open to the possibility at some point.

“You never say never in pro wrestling, never,” Santana said (per Fightful). “But like I said the right opportunity needs to present itself. Timing is everything. As of right now, I’m loving what I’m doing with TNA. They’re allowing me to grow and do a lot of things and that’s where my mind is set right now.”

He continued, “But again, everyone’s ultimate goal is to go to WWE. That’s the top, right? We’ll see. We’ll see how life presents itself and how things go, man, but I never leave any door closed. That’s one thing that you always learn in life, in general, you don’t burn bridges, you don’t leave doors closed. I think it would be pretty cool.”

WWE and TNA have worked together this year in a deal that saw TNA talent appear on NXT TV and vice versa.