Mike Santana Reflects On HOG’s Puerto Rican Weekend Event, Thanks Fans & Talent

HOG presented Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend this past weekend in New York City, and Santana took to social media to talk about what it meant to him. The event took place on Saturday night, with Santana facing Amazing Red and more. The TNA star posted to his Twitter account to comment on the show, writing:

“*Long Post*

been sitting here for a while trying to find the words to explain how truly special last night was for me, my city, and my people. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to represent and celebrate this amazing weekend than with every fan, family member, and roster member who came out and were a part of it.

So much love, passion, and hard work went into making last night a reality. Showcasing Boricuas in Pro Wrestling was something that I’ve always wanted to do. So when the opportunity came about to finally make this dream happen and put this together, I jumped right in full force.

I feel like we truly brought something special together and I want to thank everyone who played a role in being part of last night. Shoutout to @HOGwrestling, all the wrestlers who were hand picked to be a part of the show, the wrestling community who showed so much support, AND EVERY FAN THAT JAM PACKED THE NYC ARENA! Your energy was definitely felt and I hope we were all able to give it all back. I said I wanted to showcase and celebrate the past, present, and future. I gave you exactly that!

Last night allowed me to prove many things to myself.

So I THANK YOU.

WE DID IT!

I SEE YOU ALL NEXT YEAR!

#PUERTORICANWEEKEND”