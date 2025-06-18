wrestling
Mike Santana On Challenging For TNA World Title On NXT, Possible Slammiversary Rematch
Mike Santana loved his TNA World Title match at NXT, and he hopes for another shot at the title at Slammiversary. Santana challenged for the title on the June 3rd episode of NXT and lost only due to First Class. He spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about the match and more; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):
On the NXT match: “It was awesome. Great experience and… the entire thing was just amazing and I’m sure it won’t be the last time. Hopefully, I’ve made a great impression and I guess, according to the response it got, right? But, yeah man, like I said, I’m just getting started.”
On where he sees himself on the Slammiversary card: “There’s only one place that I wanna be on that card in my city, and that’s in the main event. That’s where I wanna be. That’s where — I’m not gonna say that I deserve to be, because screw deserving. I’ve earned it. I’ve put in the work and I’ve continued to put in the work and that’s where I wanna be, in the main event for the TNA World Title.”
More Trending Stories
- Carlito Discusses How Things Changed in His Latest WWE Run With Vince McMahon No Longer in Charge
- Dustin Rhodes Responds to Fan Who Wants To See Him Team With Stardust & Mr. Iguana as Goldust
- JBL Thinks WWE Should Change Blake Monroe’s New Ring Name
- Kevin Nash Shares What Triple H Told Him About R-Truth Situation