Mike Santana On Challenging For TNA World Title On NXT, Possible Slammiversary Rematch

Mike Santana loved his TNA World Title match at NXT, and he hopes for another shot at the title at Slammiversary. Santana challenged for the title on the June 3rd episode of NXT and lost only due to First Class. He spoke with MuscleManMalcolm about the match and more; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the NXT match: “It was awesome. Great experience and… the entire thing was just amazing and I’m sure it won’t be the last time. Hopefully, I’ve made a great impression and I guess, according to the response it got, right? But, yeah man, like I said, I’m just getting started.”

On where he sees himself on the Slammiversary card: “There’s only one place that I wanna be on that card in my city, and that’s in the main event. That’s where I wanna be. That’s where — I’m not gonna say that I deserve to be, because screw deserving. I’ve earned it. I’ve put in the work and I’ve continued to put in the work and that’s where I wanna be, in the main event for the TNA World Title.”