Mike Santana Thinks Penta Will Become a ‘Megastar’ in WWE

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Mike Santana spoke about Penta debuting in the WWE and his belief that the luchador will become a ‘megastar’ in the company. Penta debuted for WWE back in January.

He said: “Absolutely amazing. I’m so proud of him. So when we wrestled each other [at House of Glory], there was a short documentary that was filmed. That documentary was just put together for my personal thing, right, because Penta and I, the Lucha Bros and I, we’ve had such a deep history with each other. One year, we wrestled each other 24 times around the world. We took that match everywhere. So we have a very strong bond, a very strong relationship. I knew everything that was going on before it happened, so I hit him up, and I congratulated him, and I sent him that video. He sent me a voice memo tearing up. It was just special, man, and to see what he’s doing now, I’m so proud of him. He’s gonna be a megastar.”