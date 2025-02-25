– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed Josh Alexander, who recently exited the promotion. Santana also defeated Alexander last month in an I Quit Match at TNA Genesis 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Santana on Josh Alexander: “He is the absolute standard. I think Josh Alexander is one of the best wrestlers in the world, hands down. You put him in there with anybody and he’s gonna elevate everyone that he’s in the ring with. He did that with me. We’ve wrestled a bunch of times before, but there was something special about this last match that we had.”

On Alexander passing the torch to him: “Just the fact that he passed me his torch of being that standard and that face of TNA, it meant a lot to me, and yeah, man, it’s special. He’s another one that, he’s going to do so well no matter where he goes, and I’m proud of him, and I love him, and I can’t wait to see him.”

It was rumored earlier this month that Josh Alexander is expected to sign with AEW. As noted, Mike Santana is set for action on this week’s edition of TNA Impact. The show airs on Thursday, February 27 on AXS TV.