– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed making his WWE NXT in-ring debut, facing Tavion Heights on the May 27 edition of NXT TV. Santana beat Heights in the singles bout, earning a later title shot against reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

Mike Santana said on Tavion Heights (via Fightful), “I got to work with Tavion Heights, a match at NXT. That dude is an animal. Like he’s like a freak athlete.” He continued, “He has so much potential and I think he’s gonna have a bright future and like he’s someone that I hope they really dedicate, put more time into because he’s got it for sure.”

As previously noted, Santana’s performances in NXT are said to have impressed WWE NXT officials. It’s rumored there’s now WWE interest in the TNA Wrestling star following his recent title challenge.