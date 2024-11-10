Mike Santana Appreciates Love for His Tag Team With Ortiz, But Prefers Singles Run

In an interview with Fightful, Mike Santana said he appreciated fans who love his tag team with Ortiz, but noted that he prefers his singles run. The team with Ortiz ended near the end of Santana’s time in AEW, which he left earlier this year.

He said: “I appreciate it. I appreciate those that we connected with. I appreciate the work that we’ve put in we built. We had an insane tag run, and I’m thankful for it because it is what helped get me here. But right now, this part of my career and this part of my journey is for me. Again, I appreciate all the support the tag team got, man, we did some special stuff, but at the end of the day, if you ain’t growing, then you’re dying, you know what I mean? This is a business where you got to constantly evolve and you got to constantly grow. I’m all about challenging myself and figuring out what’s the next thing for me, and that’s where I’m at. I want to keep growing and seeing what my fullest potential is and I’m doing that now.“