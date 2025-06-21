– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA wrestler Mike Santana recalled his reaction when he saw Trick Williams win the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry at NXT Battleground 2025 last month. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Santana on Trick Williams winning the TNA World Title: “I was sitting backstage in a small room with some of the production guys. When it happened, I was like, I posted a picture of me watching the TV as he’s raising the title, and yeah, I remember just saying, ‘I have to be the guy to bring it back.’ Even at that moment, I was like, I have to be the guy I have to, TNA has been so great to me. I have a lot of history there. I’m thankful that they gave me the opportunity to come back and be on this new journey of mine.”

On feeling upset and that it was time to get to work: “So I felt like, of course, I was upset, right? Trick is who he is, you know what I mean? But yeah, I was just like, yo, I gotta do this for me. I gotta do this for the brand, and that was the mindset right away. I was like, alright, now the work starts.”

Santana would later go on to make his WWE NXT in-ring debut, beating Tavion Heights and also challenging Trick Williams for the TNA World Title on NXT TV. Williams defeated Santana to retain his title, but Santana’s performance is said to have impressed WWE NXT officials, and it’s rumored there’s WWE interest in the TNA star following his title challenge.