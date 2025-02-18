Mike Santana Reflects On Reaching Two Years Of Sobriety

Mike Santana has reached two years of sobriety, and he commented on the milestone on social media. The TNA star posted to his Twitter account to comment on his decision to go sober and journey since, as you can see below.

Santana wrote:

“2 YEARS SOBER.

2/16/23 I made the decision to change my life. To look in the mirror and start learning to love the person who was looking back.

I’d be lying if I said this journey was easy. But it’s the most rewarding. Life is going to test you every single day. The difference today is that I’m blessed with tools to help me through it.

For those who struggle with addiction or mental health, know that you’re NEVER ALONE. There’s so much help out there. But it’s up to you to take those steps forward. You have to want it for YOURSELF. It works if you work it. But I promise you, it’ll be the best thing you’ve ever done.

Today, I live a life that I look forward to waking up to every day. And that’s true success. Thank you to those who have been on this journey with me and believed since day one. Truly grateful for you all.

#Recovery #ADayAtATime #Grateful”