Mike Santana Reflects on Year Since Last Match in AEW

– In a post he shared on social media earlier today, TNA wrestler Mike Santana reflected on his victory over Moose last night at TNA Bound for Glory. The match took place one year after his final match in AEW. He wrote the following:

*Long Post, please read*

Last night meant a lot to me for many reasons. The entire weekend leading up to BFG, I couldn’t help but reflect on how far I’ve come not just in my life but in my career. I’ve been blessed with doing so many great and meaniful things the last 16 years and none of that happens without the love and support from my family and all the fans around the world who believed in me in times when I didn’t believe in myself….

The very last time I wrestled in Detroit, I was staring up at the ceiling of the Little Caesars Arena. Thinking my career was over after I had completely blown out my knee. At that point I was in such a dark place in my life and little did I know that things were only going to get darker.

Fast Forward 14 months. Crazy recovery. A stint in Rehab. And fully rediscovering and building myself to the person you see today…

Oct 26th 2023, I had my very LAST match for AEW…

Oct 26th 2024, im wrestling and beating a former World Champion and arguably the face of @tnawrestling. At the biggest show of the year in front of thousands of people.

With that being said, TRUST YOUR PROCESS AND BELIEVE IN YOU! No one is going to put in the work, no one is going to hold your hand. You have to get the fuck up, get out there, and prove you are exactly who you say you are.

Last night was special. For my life. For my career.

For those that helped get me here, THANK YOU.

For those that doubted me, THANK YOU.

LETS GET IT! 👑🇵🇷