Mike Santana Says His Respect For Steve Maclin Goes Out The Window On Tonight’s TNA Impact

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin are set for a match on tonight’s TNA Impact and Santana doesn’t plan to let his respect for Maclin hold him back. In an interview with Fightful, Santana hyped up the match and praised Maclin.

He said: “I’ve said it before. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done for our country. I have a lot of respect for what he’s done in the business. I also said, I’m here to take spots. I don’t care who you are. From the top to the bottom. He knows damn well he’s going to get these hands. He knows what I bring. I know what he brings. We both like to fight. The difference between him and I is I’m fighting for a lot more. This whole new chapter of my life and my career, I have a lot riding on all this. I refuse to fail. There is no failure. Whoever steps to me, I hope you bring the same fire and same fight. Respect is respect. At the end of the day, whoever I’m standing across from in the ring, that shit gets thrown out the window. I’m here to fight. Maclin, Moose, Eddie Edwards, anybody.“