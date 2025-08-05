– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, TNA Wrestling star Mike Santana discussed his ultimate dream match, his career, how close he and Ortiz came to signing with WWE in 2019, and more. Below are some highlights provided to us by Insight:

Mike Santana revealing his ultimate dream match: “AJ Styles. Just especially being put in this position in TNA as being that new guy and the new face, and they call me The Standard and stuff like that. I think it’d be amazing. Of course, there’s other people that I love to work with over there, and I have a lot of people that I know and that I came up on the indies with over there. But to me, AJ is the guy.”

On close he and Ortiz came to signing with WWE in 2019:Santana on what WWE’s reaction was: “They understood, they respected it. They understood. A big thing with that was the schedule. We both had young kids at the time, and we wanted to be home. We were like, best case scenario, we go to WWE and things blow up, we’re never going to be home. I was like, I want to see my daughter grow up. Thankfully, things have changed; even now, the schedule is not what it was. But back then it was like we want to see our kids grow up, and also being a part of that legacy. They were like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna be in the main event of the very first Dynamite.’ No matter what I do, my name is always gonna be there. So yeah, a big part of that was being a part of something fresh and new, and that the name was always gonna be there.”

In the main event at Slammiversary, Trick Williams beat Joe Hendry and Santana in a Triple Threat Match to retain the TNA World Title. On the post-Slammiversary edition of Impact, Mike Santana picked up a win over former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.