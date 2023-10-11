Mike Santana Thinks Sami Callihan Will Fit In Wherever He Ends Up

As previously reported, Sami Callihan has departed Impact Wrestling and is now a free agent. In an interview with Fightful, Mike Santana was optimistic about the future of Sami Callihan, who he said will fit in wherever he goes.

He said: “Sami is a great dude. I’ve always had great experiences with him. Amazing mind. Wherever Sami goes, Sami is going to fit. If you’re a great pro wrestler, you know how to adapt, no matter where you go. Sami has proven that no matter where he’s gone. He has a great mind and is a great guy in the ring. He offers a lot. Getting to work with him at IMPACT was awesome. We did the whole feud, the barbed wire massacre, it was awesome. Working with him is cool. Since I’ve been back, I’ve been doing deep dives into everything. I watch WWE, IMPACT, New Japan, everything. I’m excited to see where he ends up because he’ll be able to have amazing matches with a lot of people.“