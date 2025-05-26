wrestling / News

Mike Santana Says He Feels He Needs To Save TNA Wrestling

May 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MIke Santana Tavion Heights Charlie Dempsey NXT Battleground Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, NXT’s Trick Williams made history by becoming the TNA World Champion last night at NXT Battleground. In a post on Twitter, Mike Santana said that he needs to save TNA now. Santana will wrestle Tavion Heights on tomorrow night’s episode of NXT.

He wrote: “Woke up this morning feeling like I need to save @ThisIsTNA. AND I WILL.

