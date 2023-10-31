Mike Santana Says He’s Ready to Continue the Work

– During last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Mike Santana picked up a big win against his former tag team partner Ortiz. Earlier this week, Santana posted the following statement on social media on it being two months since he returned to TV:

It’s wild to think that it’s already been 2 months since I’ve been back in the game. Time flies. But I can say that it’s been such a rewarding time to say the least. I haven’t felt this good about wrestling in a VERY long time. And the greatest part of all is that I’m just getting started. The best is yet to come. I’m glad that I got to come back and close a chapter before truly beginning a new one. I have no regrets and I look back on the last 12-15 years as a blessing. Even the bad days. Because they eventually taught me so much and prepared me for who I was to become in the future. Thank you everyone for all the support thru the years and all those who continue to support me today. It truly means the world to me that I get to do this for a living and have the best fans in the world. I’ll never stop being thankful for all of you.

NOW LETS CONTINUE THIS WORK!