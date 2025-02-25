Mike Santana Set for Action on This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling confirmed a new matchup with Mike Santana scheduled for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. Santana’s opponent has not yet been revealed.

TNA Impact debuts a new episode on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards

* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan

* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Tessa Blanchard must compete or be fired

* Mike Santana in action