Mike Santana Set for Action on This Week’s TNA Impact
February 25, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling confirmed a new matchup with Mike Santana scheduled for this week’s edition of TNA Impact. Santana’s opponent has not yet been revealed.
TNA Impact debuts a new episode on Thursday, February 27 at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Tessa Blanchard must compete or be fired
* Mike Santana in action
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world.@Santana_Proud will be in action #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/W1Lc923zg7
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 25, 2025
