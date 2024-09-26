– During a recent interview with 3NT Wrestling, TNA wrestler Mike Santana discussed leaving AEW, rejoining TNA, and wanting to follow start his own journey in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mike Santana on leaving AEW: “I need to be world champ. I need to be world champ because — and I keep it a buck bro, when I initially came back to wrestling and decided to start my own journey and split away and carve my own path, it wasn’t met with a lot of support. It wasn’t met with a lot of, ‘Oh, yeah, you can do this.’ Everybody was like, oh, you’re doing career suicide or whatever. I was like, ‘Word.’ You know what I mean? Now it was like, watch me work. For me, when you’re made the world champion of a company, you’re the face of that company. Nothing is going to say success and this dude did it more than being the face of the company.”

On making a statement with his TNA return: “I came back to TNA and I made statement clear as day after that match I had at Rebellion, I’m coming for the top spot. I don’t care who’s there, I don’t care who has a title, I don’t care who takes offense to it, that’s not my business. My business is being at the top spot and that’s exactly my mission now. I will be TNA World Champ, I will be the face of TNA in the future. There’s nobody that’s gonna take that from me.”