Mike Santana Had Talks With WWE Before He Signed With TNA

Mike Santana says that he did have some talks with WWE before he ultimately signed with TNA. Santana returned to TNA at Rebellion, and he spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview during which he said he did have some contact with WWE after leaving AEW.

“It was mainly [a feeling out],” Santana said (per Fightful). “There were conversations. It was nothing concrete, just seeing where both of our heads were at and seeing how things go. Every conversation that I had was great.”