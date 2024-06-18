wrestling / News
Mike Santana Had Talks With WWE Before He Signed With TNA
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
Mike Santana says that he did have some talks with WWE before he ultimately signed with TNA. Santana returned to TNA at Rebellion, and he spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview during which he said he did have some contact with WWE after leaving AEW.
“It was mainly [a feeling out],” Santana said (per Fightful). “There were conversations. It was nothing concrete, just seeing where both of our heads were at and seeing how things go. Every conversation that I had was great.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Damian Priest Following WWE Clash at the Castle, Top Merch Sellers in Scotland
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Arn Anderson Recalls End Of Harley Race’s In-Ring Career, WCW Doing More PPVs
- Even More Details On Mysterious Group Headed to WWE RAW on Monday (SPOILERS)