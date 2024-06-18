wrestling / News

Mike Santana Had Talks With WWE Before He Signed With TNA

June 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Rebellion Mike Santana Image Credit: TNA

Mike Santana says that he did have some talks with WWE before he ultimately signed with TNA. Santana returned to TNA at Rebellion, and he spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview during which he said he did have some contact with WWE after leaving AEW.

“It was mainly [a feeling out],” Santana said (per Fightful). “There were conversations. It was nothing concrete, just seeing where both of our heads were at and seeing how things go. Every conversation that I had was great.”

Mike Santana, TNA, WWE

