Mike Santana Says TNA Is In Its ‘Hottest Era’, Says NXT Crossover is Exciting

In an interview with PWMania, Mike Santana spoke about being a part of TNA Wrestling during what he says is its ‘hottest era’, as well as a possible appearance in WWE NXT. Here are highlights:

On returning to TNA as a singles wrestler: “Man, if you take a look at the roster, it’s stacked. We have some of the best wrestlers in the world here at TNA. The fact that I’m going to be able to mix it up with them, and get to better myself is awesome. I always say, the only way to be a better wrestler is to work with better wrestlers. I can’t wait man. It’s been awesome. I’m hungrier than ever and I’m ready to take someone’s spot. I can care less if someone takes offense to that. This is business now. I said that with me coming back to wrestling, I’m coming back to be the absolute best, and I told myself I will be world champion. That is the ultimate goal. I’m a firm believer of speaking things into existence. Not only that, I’m putting in the work, and I’m going to continue to put in the work until I get there. It’s been pretty special.”

On being part of this era of TNA: “It feels good. It was actually one of the main driving forces on why I decided to come back to TNA. While I was out getting ready for my comeback, I watched everything. I did my homework, and caught myself up to speed with what was going on. I loved TNA. The talent, the stories, everyone seemed motivated, and it was something I wanted to be a part of. To be honest, when I came back to wrestling, I already knew I was going to leave where I was. So, I knew I needed to start doing my homework. TNA drew me the most, and it’s awesome to be a part of the hottest era of the company. The talent I get to work with is awesome. We’re all going to push each other and vying for the top spot.”

On his goals: “I want to be World Champion. I’m going to be World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal at TNA right now, and to continue growing as a performer. To continue growing as a human being in general. I want to continue traveling the world and doing what I love to do. I went through hell to get back to this, and I’m enjoying every moment. Right now, my ultimate goal is becoming the best wrestler in the world, and becoming World Champion. As far as opponents go, I’m willing to work with anyone. I want to work with everyone. The only way you’ll get better and gain more experience is by working with better people. This whole NXT/TNA thing is exciting and I’m sure I’m going to cross that bridge when it’s meant to happen. When I do, get ready.”