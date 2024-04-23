Mike Santana’s TNA In-Ring Return Set For This Week’s Impact

Mike Santana makes his TNA in-ring return on this week’s episode of Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Santana, who made his return at TNA Rebellion on Saturday, will face Myron Reed on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube, is:

* Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Myron Reed vs. Mike Santana

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside

* Sami Callihan vs. Good Hands

* We’ll hear from Josh Alexander