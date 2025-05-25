wrestling / News
Mike Santana To Battle Tomohiro Ishii At His HOG Puerto Rican Weekend Show
Mike Santana will defend the HOG World Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at his Puerto Rican Weekend show for House of Glory. The promotion announced over the weekend that Santana will battle the NJPW star with the title on the line for the June 7th show.
You can see the full announcement below:
On Saturday June 7th, Mike Santana will present Puerto Rican Weekend in conjunction with House Of Glory live from the NYC Arena. Today, officials have announced the huge main event for the evening as part of the Puerto Rico VS The World competition this year.
Current HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will defend against one of the toughest men in professional wrestling history, NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii!
The event will air LIVE on TrillerTV+
Ishii, making his NYC debut, has held championships all over the world. Now the Stone Pitbull will look to capture HOG gold in his debut representing the World.
For over 500 days, Mike Santana has held the HOG Heavyweight Championship. After most recently successfully defending the championship against Cedric Alexander in Chicago, now Santana faces one of his toughest challengers to date in Ishii.
The second annual Puerto Rican Weekend will honor the past, present, and future of Puerto Rican wrestling. Also announced so far;
Amazing Red
HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event
Dan Maff
Danny Limelight
Karissa Rivera fka former WWE star Elektra Lopez
Stay tuned to HOG social media channels for more announcements!
Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20!