Mike Santana Releases Video Looking At 2024 House of Glory Match With Penta
Mike Santana has posted a new video looking at his match with Penta in House of Glory last year after the latter’s WWE debut. Santana posted the short film to his Twitter account that takes a look at the match, as you can see below.
Santana wrote:
“Back in March, Penta and I got to wrestle eachother one on one for the first time. After spending years going at it as a tag team, ALL AROUND THE WORLD.
This short doc was put together after that match and I sat on it for months, wondering if I was going to share with the world or not. Well….figured now is the best time.
ENJOY THE RIDE, HERMANO!
MUCHA FUERZA, PAPI!
@PENTAELZEROM #CeroMiedo “
Penta made his WWE debut on last night’s Raw, defeating Chad Gable.
