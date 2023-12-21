– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will defend his title against former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at next month’s Brace for Impact event on January 6. You can see the full announcement and updated lineup below:

HOG Heavyweight Championship Match set for Brace for Impact on January 6th

House of Glory officials have set the main event for Brace for Impact on January 6th live from the NYC Arena. HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana will make his first defense against TNA star Josh Alexander!

Brace for Impact will also stream live on the Premier Streaming Network.Santana became HOG Heavyweight champion last month after defeating Matt Cardona at The Darkest Hour. Santana has welcomed all challengers and wants to show everyone why he is the king of NYC.Josh Alexander is making his House of Glory debut. The former two-time Impact heavyweight champion wants to make Santana’s reign a short one and take home the gold.Santana and Alexander have feuded in the past with their former tag teams. What will happen when the two collide for the Heavyweight championship? Find out January 6th!

Tickets are available now at http://HOGWrestling.net.

General admission starts at $20.

Also signed so far:

* HOG Tag Team Championship Match: Mane Event vs. The ABC

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Nolo Kitano vs Gringo Loco

* Black Taurus

* Crown Jewel Champion Carlos Ramirez

* Women’s Champion Ultra Violette

Stay tuned to HOG Wrestling socials for more announcements. See you January 6th!