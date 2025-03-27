Mike Santana vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set For HOG Isolation

Mike Santana will defend the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Konosuke Takeshita at HOG Isolation next month. House of Glory announced the match for the April 25th show in New York City on Wednesday, as you can see below:

HUGE HOG Heavyweight Championship Match Signed For ISOLATION on April 25th!

House Of Glory officials have signed an enormous main event for Friday April 25th at ISOLATION. Live from the NYC Arena, the HOG Heavyweight Championship will be on the line when champion Mike Santana defends against AEW star “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita!

For almost sixteen months, the champion Santana has taken on all challengers from all over the world. Some of the biggest stars in the world have failed to dethrone “The Nastiest” Mike Santana since capturing the title in December 2023. Now Santana faces one of his toughest tests when he battles the AEW and NJPW star Takeshita.

The Alpha makes his HOG debut and a rare NYC appearance with his sights on the HOG Heavyweight Championship. The current NJPW Never Openweight Champion is looking to capture new gold when he battles Santana in NYC. Can the challenger capture the championship on his HOG debut?

ISOLATION will stream LIVE on TrillerTV+.

Get tickets now at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $25!

Also announced so far;

-Trevor Lee

-Sinner & Saint

-HOG Tag Team Champions Mane Event

& more!