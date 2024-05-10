Mike Santana vs. Matt Riddle Set For HOG The War Within

Mike Santana and Matt Riddle will do battle at House of Glory’s The War Within show. HOG announced on Thursday that Santana will compete against Riddle at the Queens, New York show on May 24th, which streams on Triller TV+.

The announcement reads:

“Friday, May 24th, HOG Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud faces his biggest challenge to date: former WWE US and Tag Team Champion @SuperKingofBros at #TheWarWithin !!! Tickets Available ⬇️ LIVE on

@FiteTV https://tickettailor.com/events/houseofglorywrestling/1225744”